Steven B. Hook

(1945 - 2020)

Steven B. Hook, 74, of Wellsburg, IA went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2020 with his family by his side at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Steve's funeral services will be live streamed at Anderson Funeral Homes Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Central Standard Time, Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Anderson Funeral Homes in Conrad, IA has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com

Steve was born to Lester and Fern (Heikens) Hook on October 1, 1945 in Marshalltown, IA. He graduated from Wellsburg High School with the class of 1963. Steve attended the University of Iowa for two years and subsequently took a job as an inhalation therapist at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. He was united in marriage to Pamela Ammann on September 25, 1965 at the Second Christian Reformed Church (now the United Reformed Church) in Wellsburg where he served many years as an elder. Steve was drafted into the Army on October 10, 1966 and served in Viet Nam as a medic in a helicopter ambulance unit. He was seriously wounded several times, the last time requiring more than six months of hospitalization. Steve was inducted into the Dustoff Association Hall of Fame in San Antonio in February 2002 and the Army Aviation Association of American Hall of Fame in April 2011 in Nashville. He was also honored to appear on the TV Show "War Stories with Oliver North" filmed at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, DC. Steve worked 31 years at the Wellsburg Post office, 27 of them as postmaster. He enjoyed hobbies such as golfing, hunting, and fishing. Steve also cherished time with his brothers from the 54th Medical Detachment and watching his two granddaughters' sporting events.

Steve is survived by his wife Pam, two daughters, Sara Hook of Frederick, MD and Polly (Tim) Tousey of Pella, IA, two granddaughters; Taylor and Ella, a sister-in-law, Karen Ammann of Elk Mountain, WY and two nephews, Scott (Laura) Ammann of Des Moines, their children, Zachary and Grace, and Robert J. Ammann of Badger, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Edward and Isabel Ammann, and a brother-in-law, Robert D. Ammann.