Marlene E. Sutherland
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Marlene Elizabeth Sutherland, 81, of Tripoli, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly. She was born on May 30, 1939, in Sumner to Clarence and Celia (Winter) Miller.

Marlene graduated from Sumner High School May 1957 and American Floral Art School in Chicago, September 1957. She married Allen Sutherland July 28, 1962, at St. .John's Lutheran Church in Sumner.

She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, going to flea markets, craft shows, doing craft projects, sewing, flowers and floral designing. Over the years, she worked at several flower shops including Rainbow Florist for a time.

She is survived by her husband, Allen, daughter and son in law, Melissa and Gary Mueller of Waverly; son, Leallen; daughter in law, Theresa; grandson, Joseph all of Lodi, Wisc.; one brother, Arlo Miller of Washington; five step-granddaughters; several step-great-grandchildren; sister in laws; brother in laws; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Thursday, September 17 from 4-7 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church rectory in Sumner. Funeral Service is Friday, September 18 at 10:30 am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Sumner. Burial will be at Wilson Grove Cemetery in Sumner.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church rectory
, Sumner, Iowa
Sep
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
, Sumner, Iowa
Allen, I know you will miss Marlene, but remember all the memories with her. We had some good times. I remember doing the flowers for your wedding. Also your down here go visit me. I know there are many others. Wish I could be there, but will be thinking about you at this time.
Verena Herrin
September 15, 2020