Randy M. Anderson
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

Randy M. Anderson

(1956 - 2020)

Randy Marvin Anderson, age 63, of Waterloo, died September 13, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. He was born on November 19, 1956 in Waterloo, the son of Marvin and Joyce (Knavel) Anderson. He graduated from Southeast Polk High School in 1976. On August 1, 1981, he married Rosie Wirtz at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Randy worked as a plumber and pipefitter with Viking Pump for 33 years, retiring in 2012. Randy is survived by his wife, Rosie Anderson of Cedar Falls; daughters: Jenn (Tim) Wolfe of Hudson, & Melissa (Brian) Sinnwell of Nashua; grandchildren: Natalie Sinnwell, Kaelyn Wolfe, Lucas Sinnwell, and Meleah Wolfe; mother, Joyce Anderson of Altoona; siblings: Ronnie Anderson of Altoona, Rusty Anderson of Olathe, KS, and Rhonda Anderson of Altoona. He is preceded in death by his father, Marvin Anderson, and brother, Rick Anderson. Visitation will be held at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls on Saturday, September 19th from 2-3 pm with a celebration of life service following. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Randy's life. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Prairie Lakes Church
, Cedar Falls, Iowa
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss Rosie. Prayers and hugs to you and your family.
Doris Schares
September 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss.I worked with Randy alway stop and visited with him! Very nice guy!
Kim Miller
September 16, 2020