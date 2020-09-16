Ruby J. Huebner

(1928 - 2020)

Ruby June Huebner, 91, of Nevada, formerly of Readlyn, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada.

Ruby was born June 11, 1928, in Sumner, IA the daughter of Robert and Louise Aschbrenner. She graduated from Sumner High School and Concordia Lutheran College. Ruby was united in marriage to Marvin Edward Huebner on June 13, 1948, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Klinger, IA.

Ruby taught school at Klinger and farmed with Marvin. She also operated R & V Café in Readlyn and ran her own beauty shop for several years. Ruby was a devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed being a part of the "Fabulous 5" with her close friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed ceramics, baking, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Ruby is survived by her children: Becky (Ken) Jordan of Collins and Dave (Cindy) Huebner of Omro, WI; her grandchildren: Rachel (Glenn) Huebner, Matt Huebner, Jesse (Marla) Jordan, Scott (Michelle) Jordan and Kim (Brent) Kramer; her great-grandchildren: Leah, Lydia, Marvin Mark, Manny, Macy, Annika, Dane, Austin, Atlas, Phoebe, Daphne and Teddy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark (Rhonda) Huebner; a granddaughter, Emily Huebner; five brothers and four sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church & School in memory of Ruby. Memorials may be sent to Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home, Attn: Ruby Huebner Family, 1418 Fawcett Pkwy, Nevada, IA 50201.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Klinger, Iowa. Face masks are required at the service. The service will be livestreamed on the ILC Klinger Facebook page. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com.