Frances E. Oltman

(1924 - 2020)

Frances Elizabeth Oltman, 96, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. She was born in Sioux City on June 12, 1924, daughter of Albert and Catherine (Maxwell) Holmvik. Frances met Reiner Oltman while she was working for a farm family and the couple married January 28, 1942 in Parkersburg. She was a devoted wife and mother who worked alongside her husband through the years on their farm.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Reiner; a son, Paul Oltman; a daughter, Pauline (Don) Pierce; 6 brothers: Robert, Arnold, Alfred, Howard, Franklin and Willard Holmvik; 3 sisters, Mary, Mabel and Ethel; a daughter-in-law, Laura Oltman; and 2 sons-in-law, Don Pierce and Darryl Sherwood. She is survived by her son, Roger (Barbara) Oltman; 4 daughters: Peggy Sherwood, Alice Franklin, Susan (John) Zahari and Sheryl (Tom) Jordan; and many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, Frances' family will have a private service with burial at Lincoln Township Cemetery near Dike. Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Frances had a green thumb and could grow anything. She enjoyed feeding the birds, especially gold finches. Frances was an excellent cook and baker. Most of all, she loved her family and cherished spending time with them all.