Janette R. Stammeyer

(1967-2020)

Janette Rose Stammeyer, 53, of St. Lucas, Iowa passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Janette, the daughter of Arthur and Madonna (Lukes) Samec was born on May 17, 1967, in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from Jesup High School in 1985.

Janette was united in marriage with Brian Stammeyer on October 28, 1989. To this union they were blessed with two children, April and Matthew. Janette was a caregiver at Full Cirlce for disabled people. She enjoyed doing craft work, singing, playing cards, making kolaches, but most of all, she loved being a mother, she loved watching her children grow.

Janette is survived by her husband of thirty years, Brian Stammeyer of West Union; her children, April and Matthew Stammeyer; her parents, Arthur and Madonna Samec; her brother, Steve (Vicky) Samac, in-laws', Steve (Gail) Stammeyer, Mike (Sue) Stammeyer, Charles Stammeyer, Marge (Burt) Ostert, Diane (Jeff) Molokken, Donna (John) Callan, Angie (Sam) Smith, Arlene (Ed) Mololkken, Joyce (Marti) McLain, Kurt Stammeyer, Kay (Tom) Gardner, James (Patty) Stammeyer and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Janette was preceded in death by her sister, Linda; father and mother-in-law, Donald and Margerete Stammeyer and her grandparents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church, St. Lucas, Iowa with Rev. Nick Radloff as the Celebrant. There will also be a two hour visitation before Mass at church on Friday with a Rosary at 9:00 am.

Burial will follow at St. Luke Catholic Cemetery, St. Lucas, Iowa.

Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, Iowa is helping the family with the arrangements.