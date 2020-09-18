Menu
Iris June (Saul) Hansen, 98, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Martin Suites at Western Home Communities. She was born March 5, 1922, in Black Hawk County, to Dave and Mae (Pashby) Saul. Iris married Leonard Hansen on January 24, 1942 in Missouri.

She is survived by her son, Ray (Diane) Hansen, of Dubuque and her daughter, Karen (Gary) Heidemann, of Janesville, IA; 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Iris was preceded in death by her husband Leonard on January 14, 2008; a son, Rex Leonard Hansen; a grandson, Rex Leonard Hansen, Jr., five brothers and three sisters.

She had many wonderful years married to Leonard. They enjoyed many things together-fishing trips to Minnesota, square dancing, ballroom dancing, card playing, bowling and family get togethers, whether it was for holidays, a fish fry, or attending sporting events for grandchildren.

A private gathering was held at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 18, 2020.
Aunt Iris was a one of a kind and always thought of with a big smile, she will be greatly missed. However, she will now have the best seat in the house to watch her favorite Cubbies!
Gregg & Terri Goos
September 18, 2020