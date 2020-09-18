James "Jim" A. Ascher

(1946-2020)

James (Jim) Arnold Ascher, 74 of Wellsburg, entered his heavenly home on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Following Jim's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a public outside visitation held from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church premise located by Wellsburg. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 also at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church premise. Private family inurnment to follow the service. Memorial contributions may be directed in Jim's name to his family. For further information please visit www.ablesfuneralhomes.com.

Jim was born on June 24, 1946, at the family home east of Wellsburg the son of August H. and Anna (Christians) Ascher. He received his education in the Wellsburg Community School district, graduating with the class of 1964. Following graduation Jim worked construction for Gethmann Construction and at Mid Equipment which led to a life of farming on the family farm.

Jim was united in marriage to Diane Faye Werkman on June 20, 1975 at the Holland Christian Reformed Church. They were blessed with two children Sara Ascher McMartin and Michael James Ascher.

Jim was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Grundy County. He was an avid fisherman and took joy going on many trips with dear friends and family. They said there was not a fish too big or two small he could not snag unless he was with his grandchildren who enjoyed getting the biggest or first catch. Jim could also be spotted no matter sunshine, heat, cold, rain, sleet or snow on the sidelines cheering on those he loved so dear.

He is survived by his wife Diane of 45 years; children Sara (Jason) McMartin of Grundy Center, IA and Michael (Stacy) Ascher of Parkersburg, IA. His grandchildren Katie (Jordan) Lewis, Josie (Jacqueline) McMartin, Payton McMartin, Savannah and Rylan Ascher; two great granddaughters Eliana and Mia Rose. One brother, Ed Ascher and his wife Beth of Wellsburg, two sisters, Thelma Ringena of Steamboat Rock, Annabelle Schriever and her husband Lloyd of Ackley; sisters-in-law Mary Ascher, Lanette Saathoff, Wanda Akers, Arlene (Melvin) Haupt and Lois Meester; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Henry & Anna Werkman, one brother August "Junior" Ascher; five brothers-in-law John Ringena, George Saathoff, Gordon Akers, Curt Meester and Sylvian Meester; one sister-in-law Marjorie Meester.