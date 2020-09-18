Brett Wood

(1962-2020)

Brett Wood, 57, of Dysart, passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday, September 12, 2020, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice and in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.

Following Brett's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no public services held at this time. Memorial contribution's may be directed in Brett's name to Cedar Valley Hospice, St. Jude's and/or Humane Society.

Brett Wood was born on December 14,1962, in Waterloo, the son of Edward Jr. and Shirley (Beebe) Wood. He was raised and educated in the Waterloo school district where he graduated from Waterloo West High School. Following his graduation, Brett went onto obtain his associates degree from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. Brett was a hardworking man dedicating much of his career life as a gunsmith. His passion for his work showed with his hobbies as well. Brett had a love for fishing, hunting, and spending quality time with his family and dogs.

Left to cherish Brett's memory are his parents: Ed and Shirley Wood; one sister: Denise (Al) Bovy; one niece; Nicole Bovy; three nephews; Christopher (Lorrainna) Bovy, Alex Bovy and Tyler Bovy; one great-niece Erica Bovy and one great-nephew; Lucas Bovy.

Brett is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.