Casey D. Crow

(1995-2020)

Casey D. Crow, 24, of Waterloo, beloved father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, was taken suddenly from this earth on Sept. 3, 2020.

Casey Daniel Crow was born on September 24, 1995, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo to Marty Alan and Lisa Layne (Cutsforth) Crow. As addition number six, Casey was the baby brother in every sense of the word. He was beloved by his sisters who doted on him from the beginning.

Casey was passionate about his large family and was very close to many of them. Casey was a loving and devoted father to his son, Casper, who he enjoyed taking fishing and on different adventures. Casper was the light of Casey's life. Casey enjoyed nature and exploring different fishing spots with his beloved dog, Georgia. Casey was loved by many but also loved many. His kind nature and loyal heart made him easy to talk to and a great friend to have.

Casey attended Wapsie Valley and Expo High School. He went on to become a jack of all trades and enjoyed experiencing different hands-on jobs. Most recently, Casey was training to work for the USDA.

Casey is survived by his son, Casper Daniel Crow (Waterloo), his mother, Lisa Cutsforth (Waterloo), his father, Marty Crow (Parkersburg), four sisters, Katherine (Ben) Wilson (Grundy Center), Christine (Adam) Peterson (Waterloo), Jordan (Aimee) Biretz (Waterloo), Grace Ann Cutsforth (Fairbank), three brothers, Anthony Crow (Madison, WI), Christopher Crow (Madison, WI), Mason Crow (Parkersburg), his paternal grandmother, Jomaree Crow (Cedar Falls), his guardians, Dan and Lynda Cutsforth (Fairbank), and several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and close friends.

Casey is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Glenn and Geraldine Cutsforth, his paternal grandfather, Michael Alan Crow, and 1 maternal aunt, Karla Widdel.

A viewing will be held on Casey's 25th birthday, Thursday September 24, 2020 at Whites Funeral Home in Jesup, IA from 2-5pm. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 7125 Independence Ave. Waterloo, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com