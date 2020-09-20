Carol A. Anderson

(1944-2020)

Carol Ann Anderson, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. She was born December 2, 1944 in Johnstown, PA., the daughter of Nicholas and Antonia (Kushar) Pavicich. Carol married Norman E. Anderson on April 24, 1978 at the Little Brown Church near Nashua, IA. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2015. Carol was a teacher at several schools, including NU High School and UNI, both in Cedar Falls.

Carol is survived by her son, Norman E. (Bree) Anderson, Jr., of Maitland, Florida and two step children, Greg W. Anderson and Charlene C. Fitzgerald.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a step daughter, Nancy J. Petroff.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4 –6:00 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. City and state mandates require visitors to wear masks and social distance. Memorials may be directed to the church or the National Education Association. More info at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.