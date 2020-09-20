Thomas G. Skarlis

(1965 - 2020)

Thomas G. Skarlis, 55, of Denver, died at his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). He was born on July 22, 1965, in Waterloo, to J. "George" and Shirley M. Skarlis and graduated from Waterloo Central High School in 1983. Thomas married Michelle Ann Welsh on October 23, 1999, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Waterloo.

He has been a competitive fisherman following his dream since 1994; an accomplished Angler on the Walleye Circuit and Crappie Masters Circuit and known as one of the most versatile anglers out there. Thomas was inducted into the 2020 National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame. He served on the board of National Professional Anglers Association (NPAA); his member number was #11.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Fishing, hunting, and the outdoors were his LIFE. But the love for his family was his greatest accomplishment. "Tommy" as his fellow fishermen called him was a storyteller, jokester, charismatic, colorful character with a greater-than-life personality. But his most prominent strength was his faith, and that has earned him his latest and greatest championship.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Michelle and sons, Jacob and Nicholas, all of Denver; his parents, George and Shirley Skarlis of Waterloo; a brother, John (Angela) Skarlis of Cedar Falls; several nieces; and a nephew. He is preceded in death by his sister, Susan Wisner.

Funeral Services: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 23 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation: 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 22 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo with the family being present from 3:00 to 7:00; and there will be a Trisagion service at 5:30. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.