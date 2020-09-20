Scott B. Thomas

(1975-2020)

Clear Lake – Scott Brandon Thomas, 44, of Mason City, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be scheduled. Per his family's wishes, Scott's body was taken to the Iowa Donor Network prior to being cremated, and a private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Scott was born September 7, 1975, the son of Lewis and Barbara (Wenger) Thomas in Waverly, IA. He grew up and attended school in Waverly/Cedar Falls/LaCrosse, WI, completing his special education curriculum in 1994.

Following completion of schooling, Scott moved to Opportunity Village in Clear Lake and was employed through their work center.

Scott enjoyed spending time outdoors going to parks and loved animals; especially dogs and horses. He also liked cars and trucks.

Scott is survived by his parents, Lewis and Barbara of Cedar Falls/Vero Beach, FL; brother, Shawn (Abby) Thomas of Olympia, WA; nephew, Mason Thomas; grandmother, Lela Bentch Wenger of Hesston, KS; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul Wenger and Gerald and Alice Thomas.

