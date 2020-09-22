Margaret "Peggy" Zeien

(1936-2020)

Peggy Zeien, 84, of Dysart, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, surrounded by the family she was so proud of. Per Peggy's wishes, there will be no public service. A celebration of Life will be held On October 11, at 1:00 PM at the Dysart Community Building. Peg is survived by her husband, Ray; her eight children, Bob (Tammy) Zeien, Don (Carol) Zeien, Mary Sojka, Tina (Randy) Collingwood, Julie (Doug) Myers, Donna Zeien, Scott (Tammy) Zeien, and Kenny Zeien; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Peg was born on September 12, 1936, to parents Clair and Lois Weiss in Charles City, Iowa. Her parents preceded her in death. She and Ray were married on January 17, 1955. They spent 65 years together; some good, and some bad, but always together. Peg was an extraordinary cook and her ham ball, chicken noodle, and potato salad recipes will be cherished by her descendants. More than anything, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice at: PO Box 2880, Waterloo, IA, 50704-2880. Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is assisting the family. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com