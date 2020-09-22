Arlene H. Reed

(1918-2020)

Arlene Henrietta Reed, 102, of Steamboat Rock, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Valley View Specialty Care in Eldora.

Funeral services for Arlene will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Eldora, with Pastor Aaron Hambleton officiating. Public visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Creps Abels Funeral Chapel located at 905 Edgington Ave, Eldora, IA. She will be laid to rest at the Radcliffe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed in her name to her family. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Creps Abels Funeral Home is caring for Arlene and her family.

Arlene Thompson was born on July 24, 1918 in Radcliffe, IA, the daughter of Henry and Ella (Fetter) Thompson. She was raised and educated in the Radcliffe School District, where she graduated from Radcliffe High school with the class of 1935. On February 22, 1939, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ralph Henry Reed in Radcliffe.

Arlene was very dedicated to her family and took on the role as homemaker for a majority of her working years. She also worked in a café in Steamboat Rock for a few years but her main passion was raising her family. Arlene was a proud member of the 4-H leaders, 1957 Hardin County 4-H Family of the year, country club and church groups. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, crafts, watching her birds but most importantly, she treasured the time spent with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Kenneth (Linda) Reed, Pamela (Edwin) Berends, Douglas (Treva) Reed, Denise Matlage; daughter-in-law's; Renee and June and 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; sibling: Jeanette Harless.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Ralph Reed; parents: Henry and Ella; children: Leslie Reed and Roger Reed; siblings: Arnold and Alice Thompson, Leonard and Elaine Thompson, Clifford and Mildred Thompson as well as in-laws: Donald Harless, Grace and Roy Frette, Lois and Gene Reisetter.