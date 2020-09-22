Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jayne M. Lupkes

Jayne M. Lupkes

Clear Lake - Jayne Marie Lupkes, 61, died Friday, September 11, 2020, in Mason City.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Al Berge officiating.

Due to the coronavirus, the memorial service will be reserved for family. It will be recorded and available to watch online following the service. Friends and family are welcome to visit the farm, 804 425th Street, Kensett, for a celebration of life after the funeral from 1:00-4:00 PM, or come for a one on one visit in the coming months.

Interment will be held at Washington Reformed Church, Ackley, at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the family to be distributed to a variety of causes that were meaningful to Jayne.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial service
Zion Lutheran Church
112 N. 4th St, Clear Lake, Iowa
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
family farm
804 425th Street, Kensett, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Myron, We are so deeply saddened to hear of Jaynes passing. Please let us know if there is anything at all that we can do. May God be with you at this most difficult time.
Mike and Mari Momberg
September 21, 2020