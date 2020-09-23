Jakie Walters (1935-2020) Jakie Walters, age 85, of Cedar Falls, was born the son of William and Bena (Sluiter) Walters on August 23, 1935, in Grundy County, Iowa. Jakie worked at John Deere Tractor Works from 1954 until 1994. On March 31, 1956, Jakie was united in marriage with Lillian Lou Ann Groote at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Jakie died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Unity Point Health - Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, of natural causes. Jakie is preceded in death by his wife Lillian; his parents; a twin brother that died at birth; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Walters. Jakie is survived by one son, Brett (Barb) Walters of New Hartford; two daughters, Cheryl (Lou) Rausch of Traer, and Brenda (Bill) Huntley of Traer; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; one brother, Lee Walters of Parkersburg; and one sister, Betty (Mick) Smith of Clear Lake. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Hitesville Gospel Hall in rural Aplington, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and one hour before services at Hitesville Gospel Hall. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com