Lisa M. Flippo (1968-2020) Lisa Marie Flippo, age 52, died on August 29, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1968 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She attended Cedar Falls High School and was a graduate from UNI. She was a talented artist and a loving mother of four children; Freedom Flippo, Ezekiel Flippo, Zachary Flippo, and Destiny Flippo. Also left to cherish her memory are her mother Patty Jo Seliger, sister Heather Harrington, former husband Terry Flippo and her grandchildren Preston Flippo and Elizabeth Flippo. She is preceded in death by her brother Kirk Stainbrook. Burial and celebration of life will be at a later date in Jasper, Arkansas. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
