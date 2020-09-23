Norma L. Faris (1932-2020) Norma Lee Faris, 87, of Cedar Falls passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at her son, David's home in Waterloo. She was born in Aplington on October 4, 1932, daughter of David and Minnie (Ruter) Arends. Norma graduated with the Parkersburg High School Class of 1951 then attended the Evangelical Hospital School of Nursing in Marshalltown to become a Registered Nurse. She married Elvin Dean Faris on October 17, 1958 in Parkersburg. Norma worked for the blood center, then as an OB nurse at Schoitz Hospital and, finally, as a Public Health Nurse for the Waterloo Visiting Nursing Association until her retirement in 1997. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elvin in 1982; and her daughter, Janet Heggebo. She is survived by her son, Dave Faris of Waterloo; daughter, Cynthia Faris of Rochester, MN; 6 grandchildren: Paul Faris, Allison (Luke) Lofthouse, Abigail (Raen) See, Adam (Reann Vaughn) Heggebo, Sarah Bontrager and Hannah Bontrager; 9 great-grandchildren: Aleah, Nick, Ariel, Aaron, Lily, Yohan, Hunter, Caleb and Ella; and a sister, Mary Lou (Don) Meester of Holland. Norma's Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove Schoof Funeral Home with an hour of visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery of Cedar Falls. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask per state and local mandates. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Food Bank and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com .