Laura R. Scott (1944-2020) Laura Ruth Gary was born April 2, 1944 in Goodman, Mississippi. Daughter of Thornton Gary and Georgia "Mabry" Gary. Laura met the love of her life in Waterloo, Iowa and on January 30, 1965, she married Miller Scott Jr, they remained married for 51 years until Miller's passing in January 2017. This union brought about four children, Tyrone, Yolanda, Francinna & Tellis. Laura was a graduate of East Waterloo High. She worked for Hinson Manufacturing Company for over 20 years. She then began her career in education working, as a teacher's assistant for the Cedar Falls School system until she retired. Laura's retirement did not mean her work was done. She was involved with the social group, Club Les Dames where she dedicated her time and efforts for many years. Laura was a faithful member of the Union Missionary Baptist Church, over the years she served as the Gospelistic Choir member and treasurer, financial secretary, Head of the Youth Department Booster Club, and numerous other auxiliaries of the church. She was dedicated to her walk with the Lord and she allowed him to order her steps in every aspect of her life. A public viewing will take place at Sanders Funeral Home on Wednesday on September 23, 2020 from 5pm-6pm. A private funeral service will be held for family and friends. Cards and condolences may be directed to the family at 611 E Donald St. Waterloo, Iowa 50703.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St, Waterloo, IA 50703
My condolences to the family. Laura was apart of that village that helped raise me so to me wasn't Mrs. Scott but Aunt Laura to me. Rest Easy Queen. You will truly be missed
Lisa Parham Sidney
September 23, 2020
My condolences to the family of Mrs. Laura Scott. She served as a member on the James W. Smith Scholarship Fund and was a dedicated member from the time it was established (2001). We will miss her dearly, but her spirit will live on.
Cynthia Marie Balark
September 23, 2020