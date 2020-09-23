Sherri L. Andrews (1964-2020) Sherri L. Andrews, age 56, of Waterloo died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at MercyOne Medical in Waterloo. She was born on May 12, 1964 in Waterloo, the daughter of Howard and Phyllis Lewis-Peterson. Sherri graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1982. She received her associate's degree from Hawkeye Community College. She married Jeff Andrews on September 9, 1995. Sherri worked at Strategic Imaging, a division of VGM, in Waterloo for 7 years and worked a total of 18 years at VGM; she considered her coworkers there a family. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She enjoyed spending time at the cabin and being outdoors - whether it was enjoying nature's beauty or time by her pool, hosting a party, swimming, and getting a tan. She had a love of sunflowers, flying kites, and casting her gaze to the sky to find shapes in the clouds. Sherri always appreciated the beauty in a rainbow or sunset. Friends and family were very important to her, especially her husband and daughter. Survivors include her husband, Jeff of Waterloo; daughter, Holly of Waterloo; parents, Howard & Phyllis Peterson of Waterloo; 2 brothers, Kevin (Lise) Peterson of Tampa, Fl & Scott Peterson; 2 brothers-in-law, Chuck (Maureen) Andrews & Mike Andrews; 2 sisters-in-law, Lori (Mark) Fisher & Sara (Jerry) Jones all of Waterloo; as well as numerous nieces nephews. Preceded in death by her mother & father in-law, Harold & Audrey Andrews; maternal grandmother, Rachel Lewis; & her paternal grandparents, Albert & Ada Peterson. A public visitation will be held at Kearns Funeral Service in Waterloo from 4-7 PM Thursday, September 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery at 10:30 AM Friday, September 25, 2020. The family asks that everyone in attendance please wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society or the House of Hope. Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com