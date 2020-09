Susan K. Ginther Susan Kay Ginther, 71, of Waterloo, died September 18, 2020 at home under Hospice Care due to metastatic breast cancer. Services are Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hope City Church, 118 High Street, Waterloo. Friends and family will be received for visitation at 10:30 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Sue's memory to the Iowa Lions Eye Bank https:/iowalionseyebank.orgontribute. See www.kearnsfuneralservice for more.