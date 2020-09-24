Dean Folkers (1948-2020) Dean Folkers, age 72 of Alta Vista, Iowa died from a heart attack Friday, September 18, 2020, at MercyOne in Mason City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Alta Vista with Rev. Jerry Kopacek celebrating the Mass. Social distancing practices and face masks are recommended. Please refrain from using scented lotions and perfumes due to allergies. People are also welcome to join the service via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Alta Vista. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7:00 p.m. parish scripture service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church in Alta Vista on Friday. Dean Joseph Folkers was born on March 19, 1948, to Eldon and Lenora (Kobliska) Folkers at the hospital in Elma, Iowa. He was the sixth of eight children, and he attended St. Williams Catholic School, where he was a member of the final graduating Class of 1966. Dean will always be remembered as "Mr. Alta Vista." He loved his community and served it with dedication and distinction, as he always tried to make it a better place to live. Dean is survived by his wife, Wanda Folkers of Alta Vista, IA; two sons, Andy (Danielle) Folkers of Laporte, MN, Mark (April Gravador) Folkers of Royal Air Force Base, Croughton, England; two grandchildren, Roland and Nolan Folkers of Laporte, MN; sister, Janette Underwood of Waterloo, IA; two brothers, Dennis (Barb) Folkers of Oelwein, IA; Doug (Sara) Folkers of Alta Vista, IA; brother-in-law, Edward Stepan of West Union, IA; mother-in-law, Donna Kolbet of Osage, IA; brother-in-law, Alan Kolbet of Alta Vista, IA; three sisters-in-law, Janet Hennigar of Dumont, IA, Sheila (Doug) Moritz of Osage, IA, Carmela (Loren) Slick of New Hampton, IA; along with hundreds of friends and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, two in infancy, Audrey Fries, Mary Ann Stepan; brother-in-law, Claude Underwood; father-in-law, Louis Kolbet; sister-in-law, Sue Kolbet; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.