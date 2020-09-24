Marjorie A. Meyer (1931-2020) SUMNER - Marjorie A. Meyer, 89, of Sumner, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner and for one hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com . Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask. We encourage those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact the family with a card, a note on the webpage, text, or a call. Marjorie Agnes, daughter of Edward and Susie (Hultz) Strempke was born May 31, 1931, at the family's home in Sumner. Marjorie received her education in the Sumner Schools and graduated from Sumner High School in 1949. On July 24, 1949, she was united in marriage with Mervin Meyer at the Little Brown Church, near Nashua. The couple was confirmed at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Mervin and Marjorie moved to a farm in the Spring Fountain area in 1958. They remained there until moving in to town in 1978. In addition to working with her husband on their farm, she worked at Snyder's Produce and the Hillcrest Home, both in Sumner. Marjorie was a long time member of St. John Lutheran Church where she was involved with the Women's Circle. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and gardening. Marjorie is survived by her four children, David (Misako) Meyer, Patty Jungling, Robert (Tammie) Meyer, and Jackie (Lee) Ridge, all of Sumner; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence (Adella) Strempke of Sumner; sister, Darlene Escareno of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin in 2016; and two brothers, Robert and Darwin Strempke.