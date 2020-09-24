Menu
Reese Harman
Reese Harman (1953-2020) Reese Harman, 66, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home in Marion following a courageous 10 year battle with cancer. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Reese was born October 5, 1953, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Lester and Margaret (Montz) Harman. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in the class of 1971 and attended Northern Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa. On June 3, 1973, he was united in marriage to Victoria Lynn Perry in Mason City, Iowa. Reese worked at John Deere in Waterloo prior to relocating to Marion. He then was employed at General Mills for 20 years, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and gardening. Reese also enjoyed spending time with his dogs. Reese is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Vickie of Marion; two sons, Heath (Jannell) Harman of Center Point, Iowa and Aaron Harman of Marion; four grandchildren, Derick, Austyn, Michael, and Morgan Harman; two step-grandchildren, Katelyn Bosen and Casey Vannevele; sister-in-law, Judy Van Unnik of Galesburg, Illinois; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Margaret Harman. Please share a memory of Reese at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr, Marion, IA 52302
Sep
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr, Marion, IA 52302
GUEST BOOK
Reese was a member of the 1967 Phillies Optimist World Series Champion Baseball team in Waterloo. I had lost contact with Reese as with many of the other boys I coached over 20 years in the Optimist program. My sincere sympathy to his wife and family. Rest In Peace Reese. Errol Brown, Waterloo, Iowa
Errol Brown
September 24, 2020
a loved one
September 24, 2020
Kyle McNamara
September 24, 2020
Farewell my friend. You will always be a part of our lives. The memories you left will last forever. Our hearts & prayers go out to Vickie and the boys. God bless you all.
Russell Perkins
Friend
September 24, 2020
Russell Perkins
September 24, 2020
I really enjoyed working with Reese at General Mills.We talked many times about boats and fishing. I will miss him.
Dennis Lubahn
September 23, 2020