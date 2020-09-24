Menu
Joyce Freshwater (1936-2020) Joyce Freshwater, 84, of Waterloo and Rochester, MN, died Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Martin Health Center of Western Home Communities. She was born Aug. 23, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Lyle and Viola Loy Walensky. Joyce graduated in 1954 from Barron High School, WI. She married Earl E. Freshwater Feb. 17, 1956, in Waterloo; he died Dec. 4, 2012. Joyce worked in the office at Borden's Soy Processing in Waterloo, managed Waterloo Airport's Convair Room, office manager for Lohnes Photography in Waterloo, and then Elle's Color Portraits in Rochester, retiring in 2005. However, Joyce felt being a mother was her most important job. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and especially traveling in their motorhome across the USA. Survived by her children, Jeff (Tina), Hudson‚ Marty (Liz), Waterloo‚ Kim (Mark) Aarsvold, Polk City‚ Lori Moeller, Waterloo, Rick (Dawn), Rochester; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; sister, Bette Rae Laird, Ocala‚ FL; brothers, Ted (Laurie) Matthys, Chetek‚ WI, Joe (Ingrid) Heinen, Waterloo. Preceded by parents; infant sister, Jesse Nora Stewart; grandson, Greg Freshwater; brother, Russ Matthys. Services 1:00 PM, Friday, Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with visitation for an hour before services. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Bend Humane Society. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA 50704
Sep
25
Service
1:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA 50704
Im so sorry for your loss. Im in Michigan so I wont be able to attend the funeral. Sending hugs to all of you. Love Teri
Teri Rawdon
September 24, 2020
Lori and family. We are saddened by the loss of your mother. We send our thoughts and prayers to you. Many many years our families were connected through photography, your parents and my father.
Mark and Lisa (Lohnes) Lane
September 24, 2020
So sorry for the lose. Our thoughts are with you all.
Scott Paeper
September 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies to all of you!
Susan Reulbach Wirtjes
September 24, 2020