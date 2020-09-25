Lawrence W. Hess

(1922-2020)

Lawrence W. Hess, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22. 2020, at Unity Point St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, September 28, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Masks should be worn and social distancing will be practiced at the church. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton with graveside military rites by the Emil H. Dutler American Legion Post #177 of Mt. Auburn and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 5:00 PM Sunday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established.

Lawrence was born on April 19, 1922, to Robert and Gladys Hess in Hardin County, Iowa. On November 27, 1948, he was united in marriage to Phyllis A. Schultz in Missouri. Lawrence served his Country in the United States Army during World War II. Lawrence and Phyllis farmed in the Vinton / Urbana area, where Lawrence enjoyed helping his neighbors whenever he could. He was a member of the Emil H. Dutler American Legion Post #177. He enjoyed camping and traveling, and dearly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his children, L. Ronald (Beverly) Hess of Cedar Rapids, Teddi (William) Newton of Vinton, Bradley (Kay) Hess of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Dawnette (Brett) Richards of Vinton, Douglas (Tyera) Hess of Cedar Rapids, Chad (Kim) Newton of Vinton, Laurie (Mike) Ortner of Shellsburg, Jessica Hess and Elliot Hess, both of Cedar Rapids; 7 great-grandchildren, Lucas (Stephanie) Richards, Tawny Hess, Annabelle Newton, Sophia Newton, Brock, Brady, and Brant Ortner; and 1 great-great-grandson Aiden Richards. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; wife Phyllis; one brother, and five sisters.

