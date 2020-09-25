Marijo Stainbrook

(1952-2020)

Marijo Stainbrook, 68, of Waterloo, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born June 30, 1952 in Waterloo, and was raised by her grandparents, David and Sue (Campbell) Huntington. Marijo graduated from West High School in 1970.

On September 22, 1973, Marijo married Jack Stainbrook in Waterloo. They were married for 47 years and raised three children together. Marijo also worked for many years at Greenwood Pharmacy. Marijo's greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jack; two daughters, Kristin (Brent Bergstrom) Britt of Aurora, Colo., and Lisa (Bill) Weitnauer of York, Pa., one son, Adam (Carrie) Stainbrook of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four sisters; four brothers; and a sister-in-law. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and a brother.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. A memorial fund will be established. See www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.