Patrick A. Miller

(1959-2020)

Pat Miller, 61, of Fairbank passed away peacefully on September 25 after a long fight with cancer.

He was born January 2, 1959 in Oelwein, the son of Joe and Lo-E (Rastatter) Miller. He married Lynn Pouk on October 17, 1992 in Streator, Illinois. Together Pat and Lynn had two children, Ryan and Brianne.

Pat graduated from Wapsie Valley High School with the Class of 1977. During and after graduating from school he worked at the family business Miller Plumbing and Heating until his death. Pat was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, a longtime member of the Fairbank Knights of Columbus, and member of the Fairbank Community Club. He loved officiating, coaching and watching sports. He especially enjoyed the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Pat always welcomed anyone that would stop by the store to say "hi", talk over the latest headlines regarding sports, or what was new in town. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends who will all miss him so much. One last parting thought from Pat, "FMV".

Pat is survived by his wife; his two children; his three brothers, Joe (Jeanne) Miller, Greg (Shelli) Miller and John (Jo) Miller; his two sisters, Jane (Hal) Holder and Barb (Tim) Klopfenstein; his father-in-law, Ron Pouk; his brother-in-law, Brian (Diane) Pouk, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Robbie Pouk.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 am Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank.

Visitation: 4:00-7:00 pm Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.

Due to the recommendations regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic everyone in attendance will be required to wear face coverings, maintain social distance and to please limit their time in the funeral home.

Burial: Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.