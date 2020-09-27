Timothy D. Blau

(1956-2020)

Timothy David Blau, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Chandler Regional Hospital after a short courageous battle with numerous internal infections.

Tim was born October 28, 1956 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, son of Jim and Ann (Stevenson) Blau. He grew up surrounded by family and friends in Cedar Falls. Tim graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1975 and immediately began attending University of Northern Iowa for three years. In 1978 he migrated with friends on an adventure to the great Southwest, landing in the Phoenix metro area. Tim continued his education attending Arizona State University and attaining a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Embarking on a career in radio and television advertising for a short span led to co-founding his first entrepreneur business, National Design and Graphics. After a few years, Tim branched off and began his own business, Continental Screenprinting. He proceeded to work for nearly four decades in the printing industry, specializing in pleasing all clients at all levels. These included youth leagues to the pros, especially catering to Major League Baseball, Cactus League, Phoenix Suns, ASU, among so many others in the Valley.

Tim was a presence in all our lives. He had a way about himself. He embodied a contagious, stunning way of reflecting his "larger than life" personality with a great heart. People enjoyed being around Tim because of his goodness, joy, and kindness which always radiated from his spirit for life. He would light up any room he entered.

Tim's legacy will remain his unbridled love of living life for the moment, being a friend to all, and always having a generous heart and soul. He loved to sing the Beatles, collect sports memorabilia, enjoying life's pleasures with LeAnn and their friends, but especially looking out for his beautiful daughter Jamie, which included many worldwide excursions and stateside vacations. These were excellent learning experiences only a father and daughter could realize and enjoy.

Tim is survived by his loving partner LeAnn Courbat along with their daughter Jamie Taylor Nicole Blau. Also surviving Tim are his sister Mary Ann (Russ) Blau-Toothman of Hackensack, Minnesota, two brothers, Richard of Shell Rock, Iowa, and Don (Linda) of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Ann Blau.

A 'Celebration of Life' will occur on announced future dates in both Arizona and Iowa.