Thomas E. Burchers

(1950-2020)

Thomas Edward Burchers, 70, of Tripoli, died Friday, September 4, at Comfort Residence in Blaine, Minnesota, of complications due to Lewy body dementia. He was born July 26, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, son of Thomas and Margaret (Victorine) Burchers. He married Carla Burchers on June 11, 1972. He graduated from Washington High School in 1968, and attended Coe College, graduating in 1972 with a bachelor's degree in music.

After initially teaching in central Iowa for several years, Tom and Carla settled in Tripoli. Tom was employed by Tripoli Community Schools as the high school band director from August 1975 until May 1999, after which he took over as the school district's technology coordinator until May 2010, retiring after 35 years of service. Throughout his life, Tom was active in educational associations, including the Iowa Bandmasters Association, for which he served as secretary. He was also a constant performer with various groups, including the Waterloo Municipal Band and the UNI New Horizons Band. His dedication to music education was recognized repeatedly, including induction into Washington High School's Alumni Hall of Fame and receipt of the NEIBA Karl King Award. Tom is survived by: his two sons, Thomas and Marcus and his brother Jim. Preceded in death by: his wife; four grandparents; and his mother and father.

Services: services for Tom are being postponed to a later date (TBD) out of concern for the safety of Tom's friends and family. Memorials: may be directed to the Coe College, Wartburg College, or Luther College music departments, as music education was his passion, or the Alzheimer's Association.