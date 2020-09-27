Carolyn J. Mumm

(1938-2020)

Carolyn Jayne Mumm was born January 28, 1938 in Vinton; the daughter of Harry and Iva (Gillespie) Green. She attended country schools, Geneseo High School and graduated from University High School in Iowa City. Carolyn attended William Woods College in Fulton, MO and Television Principles and Practice in Chicago, graduating in 1959. She married Wilbur Mumm May 14, 1960. Carolyn was an Avon Representative and enjoyed hooked rugs and cooking. She was a member of the Hudson United Methodist Church Women's group and sang in the church choir.

Carolyn passed away on Wednesday, September 23, at Western Home Communities. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Eloise Rottler-Burton and Alberta Green and a brother Richard Green. Carolyn is survived by a son Charles Mumm of Hudson and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Western Home Communities for the care of Carolyn. Memorials may be directed to Hudson United Methodist Church or Western Home Communities.Visitation will be at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza on September 28, from 9:30 am until service time. Funeral will be at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, September 28, at 10:30 am. Those attending are required to wear masks. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is handling arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com