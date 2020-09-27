Sandra K. Hamby

(1942-2020)

Sandra Hamby, 77, of New Hampton and formerly from Omaha, NE passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.

Sandra Kay Hamby was born on October 22, 1942, the daughter of Vern and Darlene (Lehrman) Ridgley in Inglewood, CA. She graduated in 1960 from West High School in Waterloo. On March 11, 1989, she was united in marriage to James Hamby at Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. Sandi worked at State Farm Insurance in Waverly.

Sandi enjoyed reading and gardening.

Survivors are her husband, James Hamby; daughter, Joni Pilmaier of Elkhorn, NE; two step sons, Tony Hamby of Plant City, FL and Troy Hamby of Riverview, FL; step daughter, Tracie Hamby of Papillion, NE; 3 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brother, Mike Ridgley and two sisters, Carole Reese and Lana Shumaker. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rick Ridgley.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12 noon at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa with Pastor Kim Smith from Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock officiating. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association and online condolences for Sandi maybe left at www.kaisercorson.com.