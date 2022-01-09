A. Manley Orum

March 5, 1928-January 1, 2022

WATERLOO-A. Manley Orum, 93, of Waterloo, died on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Manley was born on March 5, 1928 in Cresco, Howard County, the eighth child to Paul C. and Grayce G. Powers Orum.

He married Ora Irene Garrison on October 15, 1950; they later divorced in 1975. He married Norma Saveraid Elliott on May 12, 1978.

Manley was born and had worked on farms around the Howard County area. He had worked for a time at John Deere & Company and for Rath Packing Company.

He served in the U.S. Army in the 9th Infantry, 6th Armored Division, at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri, training troops in the 9th Infantry from 1950 - 1952 until his honorable discharge.

He returned to Rath after his military duty and worked as a supervisor for 38 years until the company's closing in 1985. He worked for FDL in Dubuque for two years and retired. Following retirement, Manley worked various part-time jobs in Waterloo to keep himself entertained. He had also been a member of the Waterloo VFW, Legion and AMVETS.

Survived by his wife, Norma Orum of Waterloo; daughter, Rebecca Rossin of Waterloo; son, Kevin Elliott of Coralville; two grandchildren, Nick of Cedar Rapids and Ashley of Waterloo; great-grandson, Tristan Rossin; son-in-law, Todd Rossin of Waterloo; sister, Eleanor Ortman of Emmetsburg; and two brothers, Don Orum of Pebble Beach, CA and Dale (Pat) Orum of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Marie; sisters, Gladys, Doris, Ruth, Bonnie, Nell, and Norma; brothers, Bob & Earl, and Barry J. Elliott in 1988; former wife, Orene Orum in 1998; seven brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.

Services: 11:00 am on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Visitation: 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue) and for an hour prior to services at the church.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: May be directed to the First United Methodist Church

Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com