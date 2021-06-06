Menu
Aaron Anwar Chaudhry
2003 - 2021
BORN
2003
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Aaron Anwar Chaudhry

June 15, 2003-May 27, 2021

EVANSDALE-Aaron Anwar Chaudhry, 17, of Evansdale, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, of an accidental injury.

He was born June 15, 2003, in Madera, CA, the son of Elizabeth Garcia and Muhammad Chaudhry. Aaron liked video games, hanging out with his friends, making everyone laugh with his sarcasm and dreamed of rebuilding and restoring an old Camaro.

Aaron is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Garcia of Evansdale, his father , Muhammad Chaudhry of Pakistan, two sisters, Sonya Chaudhry of Dunkerton and Amina Chaudhry of East Moline, IL; and two brothers, Amir and Akbar Chaudhry, both of East Moline, IL. He was a loving grandson, cousin and nephew to many extended family members. Preceded in death by a sister, DeAndra Thomas and grandfather Rafael Garcia

Family directed graveside service will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook is available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 6, 2021.
