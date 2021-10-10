Adam John Buchanan

October 8, 1973-September 27, 2021

CHICAGO-Adam John Buchanan, 47, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, died at his home in Chicago. He was born October 8, 1973 in Waterloo, the son of Paul and Beverly (Patchin) Buchanan. Adam graduated from Waterloo West High School and attended both Montana State University and UNI. He had many interests. Adam was an avid tennis player, making the state tournament with West High. He was a passionate music lover and popular DJ. Adam loved traveling the world, seeing India, Russia and other far-off places, living in London for a while. He loved the big city life. Adam worked in the restaurant business in Chicago and was involved in theater there. He was a friend and mentor to many and a volunteer for various social and political causes. Adam will surely be missed.

Adam is survived by his mother, Beverly (Jack) Stevens, of Cedar Falls; five step sisters, Kristi Stevens of Waterloo, Karin Valley and Karma (Rob) Engel, both of Bradenton, FL, Korie Bayer of Cambria, CA and Kelly Stevens of Bradenton, FL, and his beloved Boston Terrier, Henri

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Buchanan; maternal grandparents, John & Margaret Patchin, and paternal grandparents, Barbara & Jack Rule and Jack & Wilma Buchanan

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Retrieving Freedom-Waverly, IA and Cedar Bend Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com