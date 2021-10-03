Menu
Adelheid S. "Ad" Murphy
Adelheid S. "Ad" Murphy

February 17, 1932-October 1, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Adelheid S. "Ad" Murphy, 89, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Dike, died Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home.

She was born February 17, 1932, in rural Butler County, IA, the daughter of Burchard and Mary Beckers Luebbers. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1950 and attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) She married Joseph Murphy September 5, 1953 in Shell Rock. She was a member of the Alter Society, active in the Rosary Group at the Western Home and was a 4 H leader.

Survived by her husband of Cedar Falls; daughter, Connie (Larry) Rohach of Reinbeck; son, Mark (Lorna) Murphy of Jefferson City, MO; four grandchildren, Matt (Aimee) Lowe, Adam (Tawnya) Lowe, Nicole (Tanner) Murphy, and Anna (E.J.) Murphy; four great grandchildren, Asher, Judah, and Thurston Lowe and Isaiah Cassil; brother, Gerhard Luebbers of Allison, sister, Maggie (Gaylen) Kleinschmidt; and sister-in-law, Kay Luebbers of Sumner. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jo Thrasher; and two brothers, John and Herman Luebbers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with interment in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, rural Dike. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Parkersburg. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.
Was praying and thinking of your family this morning, as you celebrated Ad´s life. Her neighbors here in Mesa want to donate a memorial in her memory. We will let the family know what the decision is and send a photo
Jim and Carol Eich
Family
October 6, 2021
I met Ad when I started going to Arizona for the winter. I immediately liked her. We golfed together and went to movies too. I really enjoyed talking to Ad! She will be missed!!!
Jane Christianson
Friend
October 3, 2021
