Alan Thomas Mills

August 25, 1955-December 1, 2020

Alan Thomas Mills, of Waterloo, IA, son of James Louis Mills and Ann Louise Murray, passed at 11;52 a.m. at Mercy One.

He was retired from the City of Waterloo Street Department after 29 years. He married Marcia Chihak which he later divorced and then later married Linda Hoffman.

He is survived by his son, Nathan; daughter, Miranda; and granddaughter, Mikhayla with one great-grandchild; his step-sons, Richard (Dani), Bill (Annette), and Corey (Debra) with 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, all of Iowa; his brothers, Dan (Karen) of Massachusetts, Joel (Vicki) of Texas, Loel (Wynette) of Iowa, and Don also of Texas; his sisters, Janiece (Paul) Weinberger and Jennifer (Tim) both of Louisiana; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; son, Matthew; wife, Linda; brothers, Richard (infancy) and James.

The family will not be having any funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If anyone would like to donate to the family there will be a link setup through Facebook via his son Nathan's account. http://www.facebook.com/nate.mills. They appreciate anything that is offered.