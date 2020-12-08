Albert A. Herman

October 18, 1931-December 6, 2020

EVANSDALE – Albert A. Herman, 89, of Evansdale, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home. He was born October 18, 1931 in the son of Gusteau and Rose Herman. He married Virginia M. Stedman in 1955 in Iowa City; she preceded him in death on May 2, 2011.

Albert served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a mechanic for John Deere, retiring after 30 years. He was member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cedar Falls.

Survived by: two sons, David (Wendy) Herman of Pocahontas and Dennis Herman of Waterloo; two step-sons, Allen (Gina) Schroeder of Waverly and Gary (Susan) Schroeder of Grundy Center; 7 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, Tom Herman; a granddaughter, Melissa Herman; three sisters and two brothers.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post #31 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Detail.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences can be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.