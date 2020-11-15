Alexander (Junior) Diederich

October 17, 1932-November 4, 2020

Alexander "Junior" Diederich 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4th at his home in Hiawatha, Iowa. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 5th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hiawatha, Iowa.

Survivors include his daughter, Jayne Griffin of Cedar Rapids and sons Chris (Julie), of Jacksonville, FL, Barry of Daly City, CA, and Andy (Kayleen) of Hiawatha, IA; grandchildren Brad, Jill, Elizabeth, Scott, Christine, Ian, and Maren; and great-grandchildren Maddie, Macs, and Brantley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Iona, his parents Alexander and Ann (Jacobs) Diederich; sisters Ellen Huegel, Ruth Weiglen, Rosemary Reuter, Betty Basche, and brothers Peter and Paul Diederich.

Alex was born in Ionia, Iowa on October 17th, 1932, the youngest of 7 children. He served his country as a member of the US Army from 1952-1954, and the Army Reserves from 1954-1960. Alex met Iona at the Tic Tock Lounge in 1954; they married on October 18th 1955 at St. John's Catholic Church. He worked as a machinist for John Deere retiring in 1990 after 30 years.

In retirement, Alex took up woodworking; making various crafts such as squirrel feeders, decorative shelving, games, and miniature doll furniture to name a few. He and Iona enjoyed participating in many craft shows together around Waterloo and Eastern Iowa. They also traveled to Florida several times to visit their son Chris and family.

Alex and Iona resided in Waterloo, Iowa for 60 years before moving to Hiawatha, Iowa in 2015 to be closer to family where they enjoyed family dinners, Casey's pizza over a Hawkeye game, and watching their grandchildren's many sporting events, musicals and play performances.

The family of Alex wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, IA. Memorials may be directed to the Hospice House in Alex's name.