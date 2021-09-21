Menu
Alexander E. Thomas
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Alexander E. Thomas

February 27, 1931-September 19, 2021

WATERLOO-Alexander E. Thomas "Tommy", 90, of Waterloo, went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2021. He was born on February 27, 1931, in rural Delaware County, the son of Alexander and Elizabeth (Harris) Thomas. He grew up near Dundee and helped his dad farm. Tommy graduated from Dundee High School where he played basketball and baseball. In August of 1951, he was united in marriage to Margaret "Peg" Ann Penney. Out of high school, Tommy worked at the Mental Health Institute in Independence as an orderly. He then went to work for Rath Packing in Waterloo as a meat cutter, while continuing to farm east of Independence and raising 12 kids. Tommy also helped coach his kids in various sports while they were in grade school. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years; his parents; 4 siblings; one child in infancy; and one grandchild. Tommy is survived by 12 children, Nick (Melinda) Thomas, Sally Jo (Robert) Freed, Hailey Thomas, Clayton (Julie) Thomas, Sue (Craig) Clubine, Brenda Nelson, Glen Thomas, Clint (Traci) Thomas, Chuck Thomas, Casey Thomas, Tradis Thomas, and Quinn Thomas; 36 grandkids; 30 great grandkids; and 212 foster children who he and Peg fostered for the state of Iowa. Private family services will be held.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 21, 2021.
My grandpa will be missed
Shaquita Mccray
February 1, 2022
I was so sorry to learn of your fathers passing. I have such fond memories I´d growing up with your entire family in our neighborhood.
Cathy (Frye) Ruiz
Friend
September 24, 2021
Tom and Peg were both good people and they surely made a difference.
Tom Kringlen
September 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers .
Cindy Wallace(Bogardus)
Friend
September 21, 2021
Nick, I am thinking of you all. What a great man. I remember all the good times we had talking at the old City Automotive.
Beverly Gregory
Work
September 21, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy to the family and prayers for all of you. He was a great person and will be missed. love to all of you
Bonnie and Charlie
Family
September 21, 2021
