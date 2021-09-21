Alexander E. Thomas

February 27, 1931-September 19, 2021

WATERLOO-Alexander E. Thomas "Tommy", 90, of Waterloo, went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2021. He was born on February 27, 1931, in rural Delaware County, the son of Alexander and Elizabeth (Harris) Thomas. He grew up near Dundee and helped his dad farm. Tommy graduated from Dundee High School where he played basketball and baseball. In August of 1951, he was united in marriage to Margaret "Peg" Ann Penney. Out of high school, Tommy worked at the Mental Health Institute in Independence as an orderly. He then went to work for Rath Packing in Waterloo as a meat cutter, while continuing to farm east of Independence and raising 12 kids. Tommy also helped coach his kids in various sports while they were in grade school. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years; his parents; 4 siblings; one child in infancy; and one grandchild. Tommy is survived by 12 children, Nick (Melinda) Thomas, Sally Jo (Robert) Freed, Hailey Thomas, Clayton (Julie) Thomas, Sue (Craig) Clubine, Brenda Nelson, Glen Thomas, Clint (Traci) Thomas, Chuck Thomas, Casey Thomas, Tradis Thomas, and Quinn Thomas; 36 grandkids; 30 great grandkids; and 212 foster children who he and Peg fostered for the state of Iowa. Private family services will be held.