Ali Rahnavardi

December 10, 2021-January 30, 1968

Ali Rahnavardi was born January 30, 1968 in Tehran, Iran. He moved to England in 1979 to attend boarding school when the Revolution happened in his home country. In 1981, Ali, along with his mom and brother, joined his dad in California. He attended high school in Westlake Village, just outside of Los Angeles, and graduated in 1985. He attended Junior College at Moorpark Community College in Moorpark, California. In 1990, Ali visited Iowa and fell in love with University of Northern Iowa. He started at UNI to finish his education in the Winter of 1991. Ali met his future wife Joanna while attending UNI in the fall of 1992. They had their son Zach in February of 1994, and were married in Cedar Falls on October 1, 1994. After graduating from UNI with a degree in Physical Education and Coaching, Ali and Joanna decided to make Cedar Falls their permanent home. In September 2002, their son Cael arrived to complete their family. Ali started coaching in Waterloo in the spring of 1995, where he was the first coach for the Men's Soccer program at West High School. He returned to school to get his special education endorsement during this time. In addition to coaching soccer, he was a substitute teacher and coached club volleyball. Before getting a permanent teaching job in Waterloo at West High school, Ali substitute taught in several districts, he was also an assistant volleyball coach for Union/LaPorte. In the spring of 1998 he was named the Varsity Volleyball coach at West High and started teaching for the district as a Special Education teacher. For several seasons he coached volleyball in the fall and soccer in the spring. After handing the soccer program off to his very capable assistant coaches, he took a coaching position as an assistant wrestling coach at West High. He retired, or so he thought at the time, from volleyball in 2006. In 2008, he was named the Varsity Volleyball coach at Waterloo East High. In 2011, he left high school volleyball. He coached freshmen volleyball at Holmes Junior high for 2 seasons before focusing on spending more time with his boys and their activities. He was a volunteer coach for almost every season for Zach and Cael. He loved coaching and wanted to make a difference for countless athletes, including his own boys. Ali continued to teach Special Education in Waterloo until his passing, having taught at West High School, East High School, and Expo High School. In his spare time he loved fishing, golf, watching sports, volunteer coaching, yelling at officials, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

Ali is preceded in death by his son Zach. He leaves behind his wife Joanna (Marquart) Rahnavardi, his son Cael Rahnavardi, his parents Hassan "Ronny" Rahnavardi and Guity Rahnavardi and his brother Amir Rahnavardi.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. " 2 Timothy 4:7.

Ali fought the good fight, he was a relentless warrior until the end. Ali passed away peacefully December 10, 2021. He touched us all and his generosity and loving spirit will be missed.

Services 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Orchard Hill Church, with interment in the Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Orchard Hill Church. Memorial donations may be directed to the Rahnavardi Memorial Account at Lincoln Savings Bank. Online condolences may be left www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.