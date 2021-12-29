Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice A. Benter
FUNERAL HOME
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA

Alice A. Benter

OELWEIN-Alice A. Benter, 57, of Oelwein, Iowa died Sunday morning, December 26, 2021, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with Fr. Ray Atwood officiating. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, and from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Inurnment: At a later date in Oran Township Cemetery, rural Oelwein. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614, Oelwein, IA
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Oelwein, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
May the God of comfort bring the family peace in this difficult time.
Jan
January 1, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Alice’s passing. She always had a smile on her face. May she Rest In Peace.
Jesse and Jacki Ricchio
Family
December 30, 2021
To Mary and All the Family of Alice,Sending our Deepest Sympathy
Robin and Bill Rosenstiel
December 30, 2021
My deepest sympathies for you Bob, and your family. I am thinking about and praying for your family. I hope your memories can bring you some comfort.
Andrea Heyenga
Work
December 29, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this very sad time. Such a beautiful smile.
Now she will smile down from Heaven with that smile to all of you!,
Doug and Debbie Nuss
Friend
December 29, 2021
I'm at a loss for words. Bob and family, I pray for strength for all to get through this difficult time. I've known Alice since rollerskating up on the hill. We worked together in Denver . Lee went to school with my 2 oldest daughters, Kerrie and Katie Boies. So sorry for your loss, as Alice was one of a kind! Hugs to all.
Gail Deterding
Friend
December 28, 2021
Wished more people would have been like Alice, always had a smile on her face and in good spirits
Mike Haun
Friend
December 28, 2021
May God Bless you and keep you in this difficult time!
Duane Fauser
Friend
December 28, 2021
I love that smile on her obituary picture as that is how I remember Alice. I was shocked to hear of her death! Way too young. Prayers for her family and RIP Alice.
Beth Bunn
Classmate
December 28, 2021
My condolences goes out to the entire family, Alice always had a smile and was quick to laugh.
Todd Huinker
December 28, 2021
My sincere condolences and prayers to the family .R.I.P. Alice
John Ricchio
Family
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results