I'm at a loss for words. Bob and family, I pray for strength for all to get through this difficult time. I've known Alice since rollerskating up on the hill. We worked together in Denver . Lee went to school with my 2 oldest daughters, Kerrie and Katie Boies. So sorry for your loss, as Alice was one of a kind! Hugs to all.

Gail Deterding Friend December 28, 2021