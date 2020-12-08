Alice Grandy

NASHUA-Alice Grandy age 89 of Nashua, IA died Friday, December 4, 2020, at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua with Rev. Norm Bauer officiating.

For those unable to attend you are invited to please join the family on Facebook Live at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, on the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page. For those attending in person, it is strongly recommended to practice social distancing and wear face masks to both the funeral and visitation.

Interment will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the church prior to the Funeral Service.