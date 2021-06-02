Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice Ruth Koempel
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Monona
500 W Center St
Monona, IA

Alice Ruth Koempel

October 21, 1925-May 27, 2021

WEST UNION-On Thursday, May 27, 2021, Alice Koempel, West Union attorney, passed away at the age of 95.

Alice was born on October 21, 1925 in West Union, IA to Edgar and Bessie (Book) Traeger. She graduated law school summa cum laude from the University of Iowa in Iowa City and went into practice with her father in February of 1948. At the time of her death she was still doing legal work and - having practiced continuously for 73 years - was the longest-active attorney in the state of Iowa.

The Iowa Bar Association noted this milestone a couple years ago and requested an interview for their publication to which Alice declined, stating: "If my clients find out how old I am, they'll quit coming to me!"

Alice was preceded in death by her brother, Edgar Jr.; father and mother, Edgar Sr. and Bess. She is survived by her two children, Doug and Robin (Jeff) Kieckhaefer; her brother, Bob; granddaughters, Betsy, Julia and Emma and longtime legal assistant, Betty Steinlage.

Other than in the courtroom or otherwise advocating for her clients, Alice kept a low profile; and per her wishes, there will be no services.

Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Monona
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Monona.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.