Alice R. Schilling

(1934-2020)

Alice Rose Schilling age 86 of Nashua, IA, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.

A private family service will be held at a late date in memory of Alice.

Alice was born on April 11, 1934, in Minnesota to Orene and Bertha (Wynia) Larson, but at a young age, her father bought a grocery store and the family moved to Waverly.

She attended schools in Waverly, and as a young girl, she helped her parents at the store and learned the values of hard work and honesty.

Alice married at a young age; she was 16 when she and Wilbert Schilling exchanged vows in 1950, but it was a marriage that lasted for 50 years and produced six children - Dan, Darl, Denis, Dianne, David and Dana - who remember growing up in a loving and supportive home where Mom always had tasty meals cooked and ready to go.

The Schilling's eventually moved to Nashua, when Willie took a job at the old HydroTile plant The family also ran the Nashua Town and Country Club back in the days when it not only had the golf course but also a swimming pool and a curling rink.

Alice and Willie loved to go to curling bonspiels in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and the camaraderie was just as good as the curling.

The Schillings' home in Nashua was situated perfectly for a home daycare as it was in between the elementary and secondary schools, and Alice eventually cared for two generations of families in her home until she was 80 years old. She loved watching "her kids" grow up and enjoyed the fact that she could tell them that she also watched after their parents when they were younger.She was a fiercely independent person who loved her children, her grandchildren and her day-care kids.

Alice enjoyed golfing and curling in her younger days, she was an avid reader throughout her life and she was an expert seamstress and quilter, often making the gifts that she gave her grandchildren on their birthdays and at Christmas. She also liked to do woodworking with Willie, and her flower beds were beautiful and well kept.

Her loss will be felt by all those that knew and loved her, but they are comforted with the fact that she is now reunited with Willie.

Alice is survived by four sons, Dan (Dorian) Schilling of San Diego, CA, Darl (Crystal) Schilling of Charles City, IA, Denis (Cheryl) Schilling of Urbandale, IA, David (Deb) Schilling of Cedar Falls, IA; two daughters, Dianne Condarco of Leonard, TX, Dana (Robert) Larmon of Kentucky; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donald (Donna) Larson of Waverly, IA, Leroy (Judy) Larson of Texas, Orene (Cindy) Larson Jr. of Arizona; two sisters, Janet Zastrow of Milwaukee, Wi; Sandy Larson of Wisconsin; one step-brother, Paul (Vicky) Kitelinger of Cedar Rapids, IA; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Bertha Larson, her father Orene Larson and; her husband Wilbert in 2000; step-mother Wilma Larson.