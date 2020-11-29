Allan C. Jacobson

March 31, 1931-November 14, 2020

Allan Carroll Jacobson, 89, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Ravenwood Specialty Care of Waterloo, from COVID-19. He was born March 31, 1931, the son of Sigurd and Ella (Miller) Jacobson in Marcus, Iowa. The family spent a short time in Wisconsin but returned to Iowa, where Allen attended and graduated from Greene High School. He was united in marriage to Ruth Crooks on June 29, 1952, at the United Methodist Church in Greene.

Allan enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and following his discharge, returned to Greene and worked a variety of jobs from owning a Texaco Service Station to moonlighting as a carpenter, plumber, electrician, painter and carpet layer. He also worked for McGregor Furniture as a carpet installer and, then, Greene Public Schools as a bus driver before retiring in 2010.

Allan leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Ruth; a son, Allan Kent (Julee) Jacobson; two grandsons: Bradley (Tomoe) Jacobson of San Mateo, California, and Brian Jacobson of Cedar Falls; three brothers-in-law, Ronald (Beverly) Crooks of Cedar Falls, Robert Lee of Rochester, and Harold (Twilla) Meyer of Tiffin; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife's parents; his sister, Marian (Jack) Frascht; his brother, Loren Jacobson; two sisters-in-law, Joan Meyer and Barbara Lee; a niece; and two nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.