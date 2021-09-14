Menu
Allen D. Jedlicka
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Allen D. Jedlicka

October 6, 1942-September 11, 2021

HUDSON-Allen D. Jedlicka, 78, of Hudson, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. He was born October 6, 1942, in Fredricksburg, TX to Waldemar J. and Ethel E. (Schlaudt) Jedlicka. He graduated from high school in Trona, CA and received his BS degree from San Diego State University. Allen served in the Peace Corps in Bolivia for two years. Continuing his education, he earned a Doctoral Degree in Anthropology. He was a Professor at the University of Northern Iowa and an author of several books.

Allen and Wendy have been together for 26 years. Allen was always passionate for his work with developing countries and was an original with re-use/recycle.

Allen is survived by his family: Wendy Brudevold, Hudson, Charlotte Duin, Sheldon, Andy (Melanie) Brudevold, Prior Lake, MN, and Nick Brudevold and Carmen Miller, both of Waterloo. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sierra.

Memorial Services: 10:30 AM Thursday, September 16, at Central Christian Church, Waterloo.

The family will greet friends one hour before services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to donor's favorite charity. For more info, visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Central Christian Church
Waterloo, IA
Sep
16
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Central Christian Church
Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wendy, so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and the family.
Tom Zilmer
Friend
September 14, 2021
