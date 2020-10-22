Alma Germaine

May 3, 1926-October 20, 2020

WATERLOO – Alma Germaine, 94, of Waterloo, IA died Tuedsay, October 20, 2020 at home of natural causes.

She was born May 3rd, 1926 in New Orleans, LA, the daughter of Ezekiel Palfrey and Alice Bannister. She married Sammuel Edward Germaine February 19, 1953 in Jefferson Parish, LA and he preceded her in death in 1966.

She was formerly employed at the Kitt Cat Club, St. Francis Hospital and River Hills School and was also a senior companion.

Funeral Service Visitation will be at 2 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Service with burial in Fairview Cemetery.