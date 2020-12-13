Menu
Alvina M. Imoehl
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Conway-Markham Funeral Home - New Hampton
115 N Broadway Avenue
New Hampton, IA

Alvina M. Imoehl

March 19, 1927 - December 10, 2020

Alvina M. Imoehl, 93, of New Hampton passed away of natural causes on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 15, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Brian Dellaert celebrating. PLEASE JOIN THE FAMILY VIA FACEBOOK LIVE ON CONWAY-MARKHAM FUNERAL HOME'S FACEBOOK PAGE. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Tuesday. We encourage those attending services to ensure mask wearing and social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.

Those left to cherish Alvina's memory are her children Judy (Dick) Taylor of New Hampton, IA, Russell (Mary) Imoehl of Garner, IA, Kevin (Sue) Imoehl of Oelwein, IA, and Juley Imoehl of Ames, IA.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Family Parish
New Hampton, IA
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Family Parish
JOIN THE FAMILY VIA FACEBOOK LIVE ON CONWAY-MARKHAM FUNERAL HOME'S FACEBOOK PAGE, New Hampton, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Conway-Markham Funeral Home - New Hampton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
