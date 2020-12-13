Alvina M. Imoehl

March 19, 1927 - December 10, 2020

Alvina M. Imoehl, 93, of New Hampton passed away of natural causes on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 15, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Brian Dellaert celebrating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Tuesday.

Those left to cherish Alvina's memory are her children Judy (Dick) Taylor of New Hampton, IA, Russell (Mary) Imoehl of Garner, IA, Kevin (Sue) Imoehl of Oelwein, IA, and Juley Imoehl of Ames, IA.